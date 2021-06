Bitcoin dominated the crypto industry ever since its inception. However, for the first time, Ethereum yielded more returns in the last year. While BTC saw approximately 8x gain, Ethereum observed about 14x gain over the course of a year. Although BTC's price is still some considerable distance off the stern of the flagship ETH, the gap is bridging, and Ethereum's hold is overflowing with the kind of stores Bitcoin didn't have at the same point on the map. The growing popularity of Ethereum network is attributed to its thriving ecosystem of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance).