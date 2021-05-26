Cancel
Law

Service of Process Requirements Can Be Less Rigid in Proceedings To Confirm Arbitration Awards

By Lawrence W. Newman, David Zaslowsky
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plain language of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 4 (FRCP 4) sets out how service of process is to be effectuated on parties located outside the United States. When, however, it comes to a proceeding to confirm an arbitration award, numerous cases have held that those requirements are not inflexible. Sometimes, in the name of “fairness,” a key factor to a court’s acceptance of service as effective is whether actual notice was given to the defendant, as distinguished from strict compliance with service of process rules.

