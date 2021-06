CONCORD, N.C. – Our Motorsports announced Wednesday that Ty Dillon has been added to the team’s driver roster for its No. 23 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Dillon will pilot the entry in this weekend’s Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. A native of Welcome, N.C., will have sponsorship from AMMO Inc. and GunBroker.com for the 300-mile race.