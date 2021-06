Chinese-Canadian solar module maker Canadian Solar has received approval from the city government of Suzhou, in southeastern Jiangsu province of East China, for the construction of an inverter manufacturing facility with a capacity of 3 GW. The company wants to invest RMB10.8 million (around $1.67 million) in the factory and expand its capacity by 3 GW annually. The approval process is expected to be finalized within one month.