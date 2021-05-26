Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wakulla County, FL

Letter: Responding to story on son not graduating

thewakullanews.com
 16 days ago

I just read your story in regards to my son and our appeal to the school board the other night (“Appeal rejected for student to be at graduation,” front page, May 20). I realize that you are only privy to the information spoken at the meeting and that may be why I’m upset. Maybe upset isn’t the right word, but I am troubled by the perceived spin of the write up. I can appreciate the need to write about the schools “war on drugs” in this day in age, but there is much more to this story...

www.thewakullanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Wakulla County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate Students#School Administrators#School Teachers#Met Office#High School Students#Whs#Graduation#School Board Business#Mr Snowden#District Office Officials#Superintendent Pearce#Appeal Rejected#Schools#Mr Pearce#Reading#Drug Free Campuses#Discipline#Kids#Mention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Wakulla County, FLthewakullanews.com

Peggy Barnidge is school employee of the year

Congratulations to Peggy Barnidge for being selected as Wakulla County’s 2020-2021 Employee of the Year. Mrs. Barnidge has been an employee of the school system for seven years. She works as a paraprofessional at Riversprings Middle School and states, “I am pleased to be a RMS Bear and have the opportunity to work with so many wonderful students and adults. I am fortunate!”