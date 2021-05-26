Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Looks Stunning in First Shared Wedding Photos

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
K-Fox 95.5
K-Fox 95.5
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ariana Grande tied the knot—and she's got the pics to prove it!. On Wednesday (May 26), the "Rain on Me" singer shared the first photos from her and Dalton Gomez's May 15, 2021 wedding. The nuptials took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California. Posting on Instagram, Grande shared three...

kfox95.com
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Tinashe
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Zara Larsson
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Wedding Gown#Wedding Photos#The Met Gala#Pics#Vogue#White Flowers#Congratulations Angel#Lit Candles#Pearl Bracelets#Husband#Montecito
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn for her at-home wedding

Ari is nothing if not on brand. Though Ariana Grande is keeping her relationship with Dalton Gomez relatively private compared to past loves, thankfully she did let Vogue document their wedding. The pop star rocked her signature ponytail look in a half-up style, topped with a bow and veil reminiscent of her idol, Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face. Vera Wang designed her custom silk empire waist gown, and she wore one earring upside down, intended as a symbol of her highs and lows and her Sweetener era.
MusicETOnline.com

Ariana Grande Looks Stunning at iHeartRadio Music Awards in First Appearance Since Marrying Dalton Gomez

The 27-year-old singer was absolutely glowing at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, marking her first public event since tying the knot to Dalton Gomez. Grande -- who received four nominations this year, including Female Artist of the Year, and was part of two socially voted categories -- wowed in a deep purple gown with a center cut-out as she sang "Save Your Tears" with The Weekend.
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Everything we know about Ariana Grande’s wedding dress

Ariana Grande has shared pictures from her intimate at-home wedding ceremony with real estate agent Dalton Gomez.The pair, who began dating at the beginning of 2020, tied the knot at her Montecito home two weeks ago.In a series of photos from the special day posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Grande finally gave fans a look at her wedding dress; a custom Vera Wang gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s character in Funny Face.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)Crafted in ivory white silk...
Beauty & FashionDaily Freeman

Ariana Grande had 'pact' with Vera Wang over wedding gown

Ariana Grande asked Vera Wang to design her wedding gown "a few years ago". The 'Positions' singer married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at their house in Montecito, California, earlier this month and on Wednesday (26.05.21) a series of images from the couple's big day were released, showing off the 27-year-old bride's stunning dress for the first time.
Beauty & FashionFASHION Magazine |

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress Was Surprisingly Minimal

The bride wore Vera Wang — see photos from Grande's big day here. Ariana Grande isn’t known for her understated style. The pop star favours exaggerated ballgowns with impossibly full skirts, over-the-knee boots that are basically pants and high ponytails so long, she risks tripping on them. But for her wedding day, the 27-year-old singer went a decidedly more minimal, classic route with her bridal look — and photos from the intimate day are finally here.
Musicfoxwilmington.com

Newlywed Ariana Grande displays wedding ring at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande made her first appearance as a wedded woman Thursday night at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The 27-year-old, who married boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony at her Montecito, Calif. home mid-May, showcased her new bling — designed by her new husband — during a performance with The Weeknd.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Inside Ariana Grande’s Intimate At-Home Wedding

On a Saturday in mid-May, Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance when she walked down the aisle wearing Vera Wang Haute to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. At the Met Gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding day look… and the iconic designer delivered. The end result – a custom lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back – was befitting of the pop star on her big day. The dress was accessorised with a shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a sweet satin bow at the very top.
Celebritiesamericansalon.com

Get the Details on Ariana Grande's Wedding Day Glam

The pop star opted for a half-up style by celebrity hairstylist Josh Liu for her intimate at-home wedding ceremony. In partnership with beauty and wellness company Hims & Hers, the former baseball pro is delving into the beauty sphere with a makeup line for men. The brand's founders are looking...
Relationshipsmymixfm.com

Here’s the unique wedding gift PETA gave Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

PETA is bestowing newlyweds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez with the wedding gift they didn’t know they needed: a vegan tandem bicycle. The animal rights organization made the gesture to show their appreciation for Ariana’s animal rescue work. She launched Orange Twins Rescue last year to help find homes for cats and dogs in the Los Angeles area.
Celebritiesstateofpress.com

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Gift from PETA is a Vegan Tandem Bike

PETA wants Ariana Grande to take a ride … on them — hence the sweet vegan tandem bicycle (yeah, that’s a thing) she just got as a wedding gift and token of appreciation. The animal rights org is sending Ariana and her new hubby, Dalton Gomez, a cool tandem bike, which features a faux leather seat … and is built from parts and paint that didn’t use any animal products, of course.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Frankie Grande Reveals Sister Ariana’s Wedding To Dalton Gomez Was So ‘Joyful’ & ‘Perfect’

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie has opened up about the pop star’s fairytale wedding, while speaking to HL about his upcoming Pride fundraiser ‘Rainbowthon’. Frankie Grande described his sister Ariana Grande‘s secret wedding to Dalton Gomez as “absolutely beautiful”. The 38-year-old sat down with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on May 31, opening up about his pop star sister’s big day, and his upcoming virtual fundraiser Rainbowthon. “It was gorgeous,” he said of Ari’s May 15 wedding. “It was absolutely beautiful and everyone was so happy. It was such a joyful, joyful occasion.”
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Selena Gomez finds touring hard

Selena Gomez finds touring “hard” because it leaves her lacking in “self-love”. The ‘Wolves’ hitmaker believes there is more “pressure” on female stars to have elaborate costume changes during their shows and it can be hard to find a balance between what looks spectacular and what feels comfortable to move in and makes her feel good inside.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.
RelationshipsPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Jimmie Allen + Alexis Gale Share First Photos From Their Beautiful Wedding [Pictures]

Jimmie Allen and his bride, Alexis Gale, turned to social media to give fans their first look inside the couple's gorgeous wedding. Allen and Gale wed on May 27, and while a few of the guests at their wedding posted photos of the venue, the couple themselves kept quiet online until May 30, when each of them posted pictures revealing that the beautiful venue for their nuptials was the Lake House Inn in Pennsylvania, located centrally between Manhattan and Philadelphia.