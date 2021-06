UPDATE: According to Chief Lartigue the missing teen has been found safe. On June 7, 2021 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Officers with the Ville Platte Police Department responded to the 900 block of West Jefferson Street in reference to a missing juvenile. The mother of the juvenile stated that her 15 year old daughter said she was going to the movies with her sister and father but she saw her daughter get into a blue Chevrolet pickup truck and leave the area. The mother contacted the other parties who had no previous plans with her daughter and did not know her location.