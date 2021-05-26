CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacton Commences Surface Program at Red Lake Gold Project, Ontario

hawaiitelegraph.com
 2021-05-26

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce that field crews have mobilized to its Red Lake Gold project and the summer 2021 surface program is now underway. The Company is undertaking a comprehensive exploration program at the 28,000 ha project, including soil and till sampling, prospecting and outcrop stripping (Figure 1). Results from the surface program will enhance targeting and generate additional drill targets for the next drilling campaign, expected to begin late 2021.

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

StreetInsider.com

Benton Resources and Sokoman Minerals Commence Diamond Drilling Grey River JV Project, Southern Newfoundland

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. ("Sokoman") (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (jointly "the Alliance") are pleased to announce that Phase 1 diamond drilling has commenced at the Grey River JV gold project (the "Project") on the south coast of Newfoundland. The Project is targeting high-grade gold mineralization similar in style to the Pogo gold deposit in the Tintina Belt of Alaska.
ECONOMY
mining-technology.com

Leviathan Gold commences drilling at historic mine within Timor property

Leviathan Gold has commenced drilling at a historic mine within its Timor property in Victoria, Australia. The initial phase at the Leviathan Mine is expected to include at least 3,000m of diamond drilling. It will target strike and depth projections of known high-grade gold mineralisation in underground mine workings abandoned in 1905.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Torq Commences Drilling at the Margarita Copper-Gold Project in Chile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ('Torq' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced its first drill program at the Margarita Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (IOCG) project, which is situated within the prolific Coastal Cordillera belt in northern Chile. The initial phase of drilling is expected to consist of approximately 4,000 metres (m) with the primary target being the copper - gold sulphide source mineralization to the observed widespread copper oxide mineralization in the southern region of the project (Figure 1). Margarita is host to a large-scale alteration system, which hosts three primary target areas that will be tested in the current drill program (Figures 1- 2). These target areas have been defined through geological mapping, rock and soil geochemical surveys and ground-based magnetics and induced polarization geophysical surveys (Figure 3).
INDUSTRY
clevelandstar.com

Tinka Discovers High Grade Copper and Gold at Silvia Project - Surface Samples Up to 12.3% Copper and 18.6 G/T Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Tinka Resources Limited ('Tinka' or the 'Company') (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce initial high grade copper-gold surface sampling results from the Silvia NW target, one of several prospective areas within the Company's 100%-owned Silvia Project which was recently acquired (see news release dated July 12, 2021). Silvia NW is located in the Huanuco region of central Peru, 30 km from the Company's flagship Ayawilca project and 90 km along strike south of the Antamina copper mine (see Figure 1).
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Vancouver#Pacton Gold Inc#Pacxf#Fse#Nkn#Company#Puregold Mining Inc#Pgm#Surface Program Underway#The Sidace Gold Project#The Red Lake Gold Project#Next Drill Program#Q3 Q4
kitco.com

Baru Gold breaks ground on its Sangihe gold project in Indonesia

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Construction will consist of clearing land, building two 100,000 tonnes heap leach pads, pit overburden removal, preparation of...
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

First Mining Gold Corp. To Option Pelangio Exploration's Birch Lake Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into an earn-in agreement with First Mining Gold Corp. ('First Mining') and Gold Canyon Resources Inc. ('Gold Canyon'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Mining, on Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties (together, the 'Birch Lake Project') which is adjacent to First Mining's Springpole Gold Project (see Figure 1), located approximately 120 km northeast of Red Lake, Ontario.
BUSINESS
Billboard

Oak View Group Enters Canadian Market With Ontario Arena Project

Oak View Group is entering the Canadian market with a renovated arena in Hamilton, Ontario. The venue development company will team up with Hamilton Urban Precinct Entertainment Group (HUPEG) -- a private consortium led by Carmen’s Group and the Mercanti Family & Associates -- on the redevelopment of downtown Hamilton's arts and entertainment district.
ECONOMY
Saipan Tribune

Fuel surpasses $5 mark

The CNMI has officially surpassed the $5 mark in fuel prices, with oil companies raising their prices another 10 cents over the weekend. Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead, raising its prices early Friday morning, just two weeks after its last increase. Shell Marianas followed suit, raising its prices by 10 cents late Friday.
TRAFFIC
Oswego County Today

Lake Ontario Outflows Increased

LAKE ONTARIO – Lake Ontario outflows will be increased by 200 m3/s (7,100 cfs) above the amount set by Plan 2014, beginning October 16. This will continue for approximately eight weeks to return water levels in Lake Ontario to the level it would be had outflow deviations not been required earlier this year.
OSWEGO, NY
kitco.com

Why Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold are merging

(Kitco News) - Agnico Eagle CEO Sean Boyd discussed the benefits of his company's proposed merger with Kirkland Lake Gold. Boyd spoke to Kitco on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle (TSE:AEM) and Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) announced a merger earlier this month. "[This merger] is kind of different than what you normally...
BUSINESS
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Oct. 15

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel MKTG Sports + Entertainment Name Curran Managing Director, Americas MKTG Sports + Entertainment Global CEO Matt Manning announced the appointment of Dominic Curran as Managing Director, Americas, a new position. Curran joins MKTG from Gravity Road Sports, part of the You & Mr Jones Group, where he led brand tech solutions for clients in sports. Slam Hires Nike Veteran Les Green as CEO Basketball brand SLAM has announced that Les Green has been named the company’s new CEO, effective Oct. 11, 2021. Green, a former marketing executive for...
MLS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Rogue Baron (OTCQB:SHNJF) is extremely pleased to announce that Shinju, its premium Japanese Whisky, received Double Gold, Best of Class, and Best Whisky awards at the 2021 Sante' International Spirits Competition. Not only did Shinju receive those awards, but it was also one of only two entrants given a perfect score of 100.
FOOD & DRINKS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Intellipharmaceutics Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCQB:IPCIF) and (TSX:IPCI) ('Intellipharmaceutics' or the 'Company'), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs, today reported the results of operations for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2021. All dollar amounts referenced herein are in United States dollars unless otherwise noted.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS LA

11,000-Panel Solar Array At Former Superfund Site Comes Online In Fillmore

FILLMORE (CBSLA) — A new solar array capable of powering thousands of homes has come online in Fillmore. (credit: Ventura County News Channel) The new array installation is located at 67 E. Telegraph Road, a former superfund site that was repurposed into a 3-MW solar photovoltaic system, according to Ventura County’s General Services Agency. The 11,000-solar panel array came online in September and is expected to provide 3 megawatts of electricity for Ventura County facilities at a reduced rate. “GSA worked closely with Ventura Solar, LLC to develop this 3MW solar field which didn’t require any investment on the part of the county...
FILLMORE, CA
hawaiitelegraph.com

Aduro Clean Technologies Returns to the Mexican Petroleum Congress as One of Ten Companies Selected to Join Canada's Commercial Trade Mission

Aduro seeks to advance discussions with government and industry officials about its projects for pilot-scale polyethylene upcycling and heavy crude upgrading. SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Aduro'), (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will join Canada's Commercial Trade Mission to the Mexican Petroleum Congress 2021 from November 17-20, 2021, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. The group will be hosted by the Embassy of Canada in Monterrey.
INDUSTRY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Kazia TherapeuticsTrust (KZIA): Multiple Paxalisib Data Points Expected in Q4

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Kazia expects to release multiple data points from its paxalisib program in Q4 CY21. These include final data from the 30-patient Phase II trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients, as well as initial data for paxalisib in the treatment of brain metastases (BMs). Additionally, the Phase I for EVT801 is expected to begin enrolment by year-end.
INDUSTRY
hawaiitelegraph.com

CCEA approves increased prices for Phosphatic, Potassic fertilisers

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the rates for Phosphatic and Potassic (PK) fertilisers for the year 2021-22 (from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022). According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilisers on Thursday, the...
INDUSTRY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Reviv3 Procare Reports Record First Quarter Financial Results

Results reflect a record 213% year-over-year revenue growth driven by strong demand for premium hair care products in the direct to consumer and distribution channels. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), an emerging global e-commerce brand in the premium hair care products industry, today announced its financial and operational results for its first quarter ended August 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

