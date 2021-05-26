Cancel
Bill and Melinda Gates sold their shares in Apple and Twitter before announcing their divorce

By Entrepreneur en Español
New Haven Register
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBill and Melinda Gates announced their final separation in early May, but the Foundation that bears their name sold all of its Apple and Twitter shares in the first quarter of the year. This was reported by the Barron's site, which takes as its source the form submitted by the organization to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Melinda Gates
