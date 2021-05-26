Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

5 Resume Mistakes That Can Make You Look Like a Narcissist: ‘You Might Not Get a Callback,' Says Career Expert

By J.T. O'Donnell, Contributor, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnable to point out just the ones that are relevant. https://www.tiktok.com/@j.t.odonnell/video/6784405411006106886?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1. Resume trends have changed dramatically in the past few years. Not only are recruiters' expectations higher, but they also have less time. They want resumes that will paint a picture of your background and skills — in six seconds or less.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narcissist#Callback#Linkedin#Tech Company#Linkedin#Work Time#Topresume#Calibri#Arial#Times New Roman#Twitter#Tiktok#Resume Trends#Career Tips#Recruiters#Hiring Managers#Employers#Social Media Profiles#Self Important Statement#Talented People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Small BusinessFast Company

If you’ve got a job at a startup don’t make these common mistakes

Are you considering taking a position at a startup? Or are you already working for one, and it’s nothing like what you’ve experienced at a more established company?. I know this sounds like the intro to one of those “you may be entitled to compensation” commercials. Sorry to say, no compensation here—but I would like to share with you some mistakes that are easy to make when you work for a startup. How do I know? I’m currently a startup and small business consultant, but much of my career was spent making these exact mistakes.
Jobsvault.com

5 Resume Mistakes Holding You Back—and How to Fix Them

You have the right skills, experience, and background, but no matter how many times you submit your resume for a role that looks to be a good fit, you’re not getting any interviews. If this sounds familiar, know you’re not alone. Also know that hiring managers read hundreds of resumes for each open role. This means your resume needs to stand out. And if you’re not getting any callbacks, your resume is simply not standing out—it’s not your skills, experience, and background preventing you from moving along in the application process but how you’re getting those things across that’s likely the issue.
Georgia Statechurchtechtoday.com

The 7 Design Mistakes You Might Be Making in Your Church Graphics

It’s not uncommon for a church’s graphic designer to be whoever has a camera, a good computer, and a little spare time—even if they don’t have graphic design training. After all, the majority of churches don’t have room in the budget for a full-time or half-time designer. But that often results in church graphic designs not looking quite right, and you not knowing how to fix it.
Jobsabovethelaw.com

Effective Strategies To Organize Your Job Search And Keep A Positive Mindset

Change is scary in any facet of your life. If you’re embarking on a job search, it can feel daunting, stressful, and downright overwhelming. But, before you start firing off your resume, it’s important to stay organized, track your progress, and focus on creating a positive mindset. Below are simple things you can do to set proper parameters that will keep your equilibrium for an upcoming job search.
TechnologyCIO

THE EMPLOYEE TECHNOLOGY EXPERIENCE PLAYBOOK

For decades, technology has played an increasingly central role in enabling employees, and today our experiences with technology have a huge impact on everything from engagement to productivity. And as many people shifted to remote work in 2020, that impact has grown exponentially. Employees expect their technology experience – a...
Small Businessazbigmedia.com

Day in the life of 9 small business CEOs: What a typical day looks like

What does a day in the life of a CEO actually look like?. To help business professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs understand what it takes to be a CEO, we asked small business founders and CEOs this question for a peek into their daily lives. From days filled with creative problem solving to continually learning new skills, there are several CEOs whose schedules may help you optimize your own day for years to come.
Economyjlbworks.com

Mistakes You May be Making in Your Marketing Strategy

Did you know that 70% of organized, cohesive marketing strategies achieve their goals within a few months? While most businesses recognize that they at least need a marketing plan, they often fail to give direction that will help ensure their efforts will be successful. Lack of strategy creates holes that can lead to mistakes and missed opportunities.
Career Development & Advicecuinsight.com

Maximizing engagement by leveraging motivation

William A Kahn, who coined the term engagement, posited that engagement happens when an employee immerses their entire selves into their work. Kahn suggested that an engaged employee is emotionally and intellectually committed to the organization’s mission, vision, and purpose, has a positive attitude in response to and about the organization, is aware of goals, and contributes and exhibits behaviors that lead to organizational effectiveness and success. Thus, engagement is an employee’s voluntary action because of intrinsic motives. The problem is employee engagement can be challenging to achieve. In 2020, Gallup reported that 36% of people in the workplace are highly engaged, and 14% are disengaged. Because employee engagement is critical to the success of any organization, leaders are trying to understand how to maximize engagement by leveraging motivation.
Technologyarrestyourdebt.com

6 Legitimate Ways To Make Money Online In 2021

There are legitimate online money-making opportunities, and millions of people seem to take advantage of them daily. For example, suppose you’re a freelance digital nomad, a savvy marketer, or a budding developer. In that case, there are a variety of business ideas you could try from home with nothing more than a laptop and a secure internet connection.
Small Businessclothes-make-the-man.com

Useful Tools to Run Your Small Business from Home

The global pandemic altered the way we work and made us change our work environment. Instead of heading to the office each morning, you can make yourself a cup of coffee and start your day in pyjamas in your home. It can be a dream come true for some, and a complete nightmare for others.
Economyanthembranding.com

Finding Your Place in the Business Market: What is Brand Positioning?

You may have heard many business terms and brand-related terms, which are all relevant: brand power, brand message, brand story, and — as is the focus here — brand positioning. It can be overwhelming for a business to consider all of these key brand areas to create a more thorough brand experience. You may not have heard the concept of brand positioning before and might now be wondering what is brand positioning, and why is it important for your business?
Economyfactset.com

What Do Wealth Clients Want from a Digital Proposition?

The notion that wealthy clients (with more than $2.5 million in investable assets) want a primarily human-led wealth management relationship was under review long before the pandemic. Since the onset of COVID-19, this idea has essentially been rejected as more evidence emerges showcasing a positive relationship between a well-delivered digital proposition and overall client satisfaction.
Public Healthhackernoon.com

Five Soft Skills In Demand in a Post-Pandemic World

Whether you are really thinking about your degree options or the current year's class in 2020, you are probably wondering how to prepare for yourself in the 'new normal'. There are a lot of questions about what the world will be like after Covid, but one thing is for sure – life will not return to the way we knew it before. Either way, it shouldn't be something terrible.
Economythoughtexchange.com

Adapting to New Business Models in a Remote Sales World

Using the ThoughtExchange enterprise discussion management platform, we connected with 300 Fortune 1000 Revenue Leaders from across the continent to find out what obstacles to growth they were facing in 2021. Stay tuned for the full 5 Remote Selling Challenges Solved: Executive Playbook. There were very few—if any—businesses that were...
Economychartattack.com

7 Reasons To Hire Cloud Accounting Services For Your Business

With the recent events driving more businesses towards digitization, business owners will have to adapt faster to the modern changes if they want to grow and thrive in the market. Part of these changes is the reliance of more businesses on modern solutions that mostly involve the use of web services. This is because businesses now understand that they have to create and maintain an online presence to reach more potential consumers and expand their market.
Internetchannele2e.com

How MSPs Can Nail Their Social Media Strategy for Better Branding

There are a lot of successful MSP owners that have an engineering background. Configure that firewall? No problem. Set up that VLAN? Piece of cake. Manage social media marketing effectively for your MSP? Uhhhh…sounds like a challenge. We’re hoping that this quick primer on social media will get your creative...
Softwarejotform.com

Best workload management tools for teams

Managing a team can be a big challenge, and when you’re also balancing multiple projects and priorities, it becomes an even greater challenge. It’s easy for workloads to get unbalanced and overburden an employee, leading to missed project deadlines and poor team performance. But with the right workload management tool,...