5 Resume Mistakes That Can Make You Look Like a Narcissist: ‘You Might Not Get a Callback,' Says Career Expert

William A Kahn, who coined the term engagement, posited that engagement happens when an employee immerses their entire selves into their work. Kahn suggested that an engaged employee is emotionally and intellectually committed to the organization’s mission, vision, and purpose, has a positive attitude in response to and about the organization, is aware of goals, and contributes and exhibits behaviors that lead to organizational effectiveness and success. Thus, engagement is an employee’s voluntary action because of intrinsic motives. The problem is employee engagement can be challenging to achieve. In 2020, Gallup reported that 36% of people in the workplace are highly engaged, and 14% are disengaged. Because employee engagement is critical to the success of any organization, leaders are trying to understand how to maximize engagement by leveraging motivation.