Livingston County motorists and others across the state are likely feeling pain at the pump as of late as gas prices have hit their highest point since 2014. AAA Michigan Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland says the state average for regular unleaded gas is currently $3.17 per gallon – which is up about 15 cents compared to this same time last week. She says the last time prices were that high was in October of 2014 but prices have been averaging around $3 a gallon since 2018.