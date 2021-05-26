Why HMH is making population health a top priority
Patrick Young, the president of population health at Hackensack Meridian Health, sums up his team’s focus this way:. “A physician may give a prescription to someone for something that needs to be refrigerated, but they may not ask: Do you have a refrigerator?” he said. “The doctor may just assume that they do. And then, that person shows up back in the emergency room because they couldn’t take their prescription because they didn’t have a refrigerator — so, they never got it.”www.roi-nj.com