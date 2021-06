If you’re planning on going out on your search for the Best Gaming Chair, you’re more than likely on a quest for comfort. What the Best Gaming Chair with Speakers can give you, though, is much more than that. Chairs with two speakers and a vibrating subwoofer are meant to both comfort and immerse, and the X Rocker 0717 Premier 2.1 Wireless Bluetooth Stereo Sound Recliner aims to do just that. Unfortunately, customer reviews tend not to look on this chair too kindly, suggesting the X Rocker might be more of a headache than much else.