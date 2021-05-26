Cancel
You Can Now Hide Your Like Counts on Facebook and Instagram

By Joe Keeley
makeuseof.com
Cover picture for the articleFacebook has announced that it is giving users the ability to hide public like counts on Instagram and Facebook. Likes will be visible by default, but you can now opt out of seeing them. Instagram and Facebook Finally Remove Likes. As announced on the Facebook Newsroom, you can now hide...

www.makeuseof.com
