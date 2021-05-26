Cubs Reportedly Signing Utility Man Dee Strange-Gordon to a Minor League Deal

Before you freak out, just keep in mind that we already knew Nico Hoerner was going to be out for a while with any kind of hamstring strain, and we also already knew that the Cubs have so little depth at Triple-A Iowa on the positional side that guys have been called up from the low levels of the farm system just to cover innings (for the guys who’ve been called up to the big leagues to cover for the many injuries). There was a need for a guy like Dee Strange-Gordon no matter what was going to happen with Hoerner, be it a month or two months or all the months.