Update: Curve’s Crowdcube Campaign to Close Within 24 Hours After Launch With More Than £7.9 Million Raised

Curve, a banking platform that consolidates multiple cards and accounts into one smart card and even smarter app, announced it is set to close its equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube with more than £7.9 million secured from nearly 9700 Crowdcube investors. Curve reported that the announcement that the crowdfund will close in 24 hours comes after the company smashed its own 2019 crowdfunding record a day earlier, raising £6 million in just two hours 49 minutes. In its September 2019 campaign, Curve raised £6 million in four hours 42 minutes.