Raiders Cut Lineman Who ‘Was Starting to Make a Name for Himself’

By Austin Boyd
Heavy.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders have been busy making moves on their offensive line recently. The team just recently signed Patrick Omameh and added a couple of undrafted free agents along the offensive line. To make room for the new guys, the team has moved on from an undrafted free agent from last year’s glass.

NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders release offensive lineman ahead of OTAs

Kamaal Seymour is no longer a part of the Raiders’ organization after he was released with a non-football injury designation. The offensive tackle signed with the Raiders last April after going undrafted out of Rutgers and spent the season on the practice squad. He re-upped with the team on a...
