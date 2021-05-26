Raiders Cut Lineman Who ‘Was Starting to Make a Name for Himself’

Tristan Ready signed to play football for the Carleton University Ravens in early 2020. The Ravens were getting a hometown, 6-foot-1, 195 pound receiver who has proven himself on the field at all levels including at football north, becoming the 4th ranked receiver in all of Canada and running a 4.50 40 yard dash, showcasing breakaway speed at the wide receiver position but they were also getting a terrific student in the class room and of the game. Ready, who had a 3.5 GPA leaving high school has been a student of the game of football since he can remember. He has always been very coachable and ready to learn more, but often it wasn’t the football coaches teaching him on the field, it was himself learning off of the field. “It sounds cliche but a good coach can change an athlete’s life and throughout my career I had a lot of great coaches but I also had a lot of bad coaches.” Ready said in an interview with Jordan Zlomislic of JZ Media, “When I was at football north I was trying my best to be the best receiver out there, to get the opportunity to play down south or get a good offer in Canada. To do that I needed to improve my game but it wasn’t that easy. I tried looking up as much information as possible about the wide receiver position and either there was no good information or the good information costs way too much.”