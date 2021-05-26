Cancel
CleanChoice Energy now enrolling subscribers for 2-MW Maryland community solar project

By Kelsey Misbrener
solarpowerworldonline.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleanChoice Energy, a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to access climate solutions, is accepting subscriptions for a 2-MW Dorchester County community solar project, Glassywing Solar. Once complete, the new community solar project will allow several hundred Delmarva Power customers to support local jobs, environmental protection and strengthen community solar while saving up to 10% on their utility bills.

www.solarpowerworldonline.com
