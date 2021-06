As always, I'd like to start off by welcoming all of our new subscribers. Thank you for choosing Macaroni Kid Yorkville - Geneva - St. Charles to be your go-to source for all things local and family-friendly fun! Look around and see all of the great things we have to offer in our area via the updated daily calendar (now with tons of virtual options), articles packed full of useful information, and of course local businesses and sponsors that meet the Macaroni Kid Stamp of Approval for being kid- and family-friendly. If you're not a subscriber yet, you can subscribe by clicking HERE!