Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

NYS to raffle off 50 full tuition, room and board scholarships to those ages 12-17 who get vaccinated

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW-TV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the "Get a Shot to Make Your Future" program to encourage those ages 12 to 17 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The state will raffle off 50 full tuition, room and board scholarships to any public college or university...

www.wkbw.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Room And Board#Vaccine Trial#College Tuition#Age Group#Nys#Wkbw#Pfizer#New Yorker#Cdc#Books#Incentives#Drawing#N Y#New York State#Guardians#Governor#Link#Authorization#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
FDA
Related
Albany County, NYTimes Union

Do you want a doughnut with that vaccination, Albany County?

ALBANY — Albany County is going the sugar route to convince people to get vaccinated. County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that Dunkin' has donated $10,000 so the county can give $5 gift cards to the doughnut shop to the first 2,000 people who get vaccinated at an upcoming clinic. Stay tuned for an update on the location of the clinic.
Albany, NYexcelsior.edu

BS in Nursing Jumpstart

You won’t let anything get in the way of your goals, especially when those goals include the bigger earning potential and better opportunities that come with earning your bachelor’s degree in nursing. If you are a recent associate degree in nursing graduate waiting to take the NCLEX-RN, with Excelsior’s Jumpstart...
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Mask Guidelines Confusion in Buffalo

The good news; Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective Wednesday, May 19th, New York State would be adopting the CDC's new guidance for mask-wearing and social distancing for vaccinated people. Great! This is a major sign that life is returning to some sense of pre-covid normality. Soon we'll be able to walk into Tappo or Dinosaur BBQ for dinner without wearing a mask. It's not over yet, but we're getting there, however slowly.
Albany County, NYSaratogian

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
Mid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Albany, NYWSLS

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. The Democrat had, for months, declined...
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Homelessnny360.com

NY to adopt new CDC mask guidelines

New York will adopt the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines starting Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday. “We have to reopen, we have to reopen smart, we have to reopen with a cautious eye,” Cuomo said. “We have to get back to life and living. And we have to do it the way New Yorkers do it, we have to do it quickly and robustly.”
Albany, NY13 WHAM

Gov. Cuomo made millions on COVID book, according to tax returns

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has disclosed that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. The Democrat had declined for...
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
PoliticsPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

New York State adopts CDC Guidance on mask use

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
HomelessPosted by
Fox News

NY to adopt CDC mask guidance starting Wednesday, Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that his state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance on masks starting Wednesday. During a COVID-19 briefing at Radio City Music Hall, Cuomo said vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors except in nursing homes, homeless shelters, on public transportation, correctional facilities, schools, and health care facilities.
Public Healthurbancny.com

Governor Cuomo Announces New York State to Adopt New CDC Guidance on Mask Use and Social Distancing for Fully Vaccinated Individuals

Effective May 19, New York Adopts CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for Most Businesses and Public Settings. Pre-K to 12 Schools, Public Transit, Homeless Shelters, Correctional Facilities, Nursing Homes, and Healthcare Settings will be Exempt Until More New Yorkers are Fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo...