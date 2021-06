The ECHL on Monday announced that Matthew Boucher of the Utah Grizzlies has been named ECHL Rookie of the Year and the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy. The award is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the ECHL as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy was named in honor of John A. Daley in 1997. Daley, who passed away in 1996, was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL, serving as general manger and minority owner of the Johnstown Chiefs from the inception of the team in 1988 until 1994.