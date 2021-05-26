Google Maps Is Helping Keep Air Pollution Down

Air pollution contributes to the premature death of approximately 428,000 citizens of Europe every year. The adverse effects of air pollution can be observed in respiratory, circulatory systems but also in renal function. We decide to investigate the hypothesis indicating that we can observe not only long- but also short-term impact of air pollution on kidney function. We used linear, log-linear, and logistic regression models to assess the association between renal function and NO2, SO2, and PMs. Results are reported as beta (β) coefficients and odds ratios (OR) for an increase in interquartile range (IQR) concentration. 3554 patients (median age 66, men 53.2%) were included into final analysis. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) was diagnosed in 21.5%. The odds of CKD increased with increase in annual concentration of PM2.5 (OR for IQR increase = 1.07; 95% CI 1.01–1.15, P = 0.037) and NO2 (OR for IQR increase = 1.05; 95% CI 1.01–1.10, P = 0.047). The IQR increase in weekly PM2.5 concentration was associated with 2% reduction in expected eGFR (β = 0.02, 95% CI − 0.03; − 0.01). Medium- and short-term exposure to elevated air pollution levels was associated with a decrease in eGFR and development CKD. The main pollutants affecting the kidneys were PM2.5 and NO2.