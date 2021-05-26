Cancel
Letter: Don't close airport, but no airport authority

 2021-05-26

It seems some have misinterpreted how neighbors feel about the airport:. 1. We are not proposing closing the airport,… all we have been working for is to keep the airport similar to what it always has been in terms of:. a. Type of aircraft (light), and. b. Numbers of flights.

Hilo, HI
The Associated Press

Big Island airport runway closed amid lighting failure

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation has indefinitely closed one of two runways at the Hilo International Airport after the lights went out. Department spokesman Jai Cunningham said the runway went dark on Friday and airport personnel are trying to determine the cause, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
tribuneledgernews.com

Airport board ponders expansion

Jun. 16—Members of the Odessa Airport-Schleymeyer Field Advisory Board were surprised last week to learn that the Texas Legislature's new appropriations bill included $15 million to extend one of the airport's three runways to accommodate bigger jets and they met Tuesday morning with State Rep. Brooks Landgraf and members of the county commissioners court to get an explanation of the news.
okotokstoday.ca

Update: Okotoks airport set to close runway in six months

A pilot who is the president of a condominium association in Air Ranch is angered with the announcement the runway is closing and there will be no more planes flying into or out of the Okotoks airport in the near future. “The residents here in Air Ranch (Phase 1) will...
Greenbrier County, WV
The Register-Herald

Greenbrier County Airport Authority adopts $2 million budget

MAXWELTON — The Greenbrier County Airport Authority on Tuesday adopted a $2 million budget, with a built-in $36,040 surplus, for the upcoming fiscal year. According to Greenbrier Valley Airport Director Brian Belcher, the baseline 2021-22 budget is comparable to the current year’s figures. The budget does not include either the receipt or the expenditure of nearly $1 million in federal CARES Act funds that have been allocated to support personnel costs.
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Airport Authority requests FAA close Downtown Heliport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a board memo, the Indianapolis Airport Authority has submitted a request to the Federal Aviation Administration to close the Indianapolis Downtown heliport as an aviation facility. A memorandum of understanding between the IAA and the city states the IAA determined the financial burden of continued operation...
paradisecoast.com

MBA Airport Transportation

MBA Airport Transportation, LLC is the taxi concessionaire for the Southwest Florida International Airport. We are sure that your experience with us will be unlike any other taxi service you have encountered. Signs will direct you to the Taxi Booth, which is located outside the baggage claim area. Here you will check-in with one of our courteous and professional dispatchers. Since all fares are flat rates, you will know the exact price of your trip before you get in the vehicle. You will be escorted to a vehicle where complimentary bottled water and a local newspaper await you. MBA vehicles are not your standard taxis. The average age of our vehicles is less than 4 years. Vehicles are uniformly marked with no taxi lights, no shields, and no meters. We have sedans, minivans, high capacity vans, and ADA accessible vans. All drivers are professionally attired in white shirt, black pants, and black ties.
Ironwood, MI

Flight schedules change at airport

Ironwood — Scheduling changes for Ironwood to Chicago flights are due to a pilot shortage, according to reports at the Gogebic-Iron County Airport Board meeting on Monday. Due to the nationwide pilot shortage, Boutique Air Inc., is unable to have two sets of pilots for its daily Ironwood service to Chicago, according to Michael Harma, airport manager. As of June 15 the airline has moved the flight time for Flight 831 to Chicago from 5:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m., and moved up the 8:10 p.m. return Flight 836 flight from Chicago to 7:10 p.m.
Benzinga

JFK Airport To Get First New Cargo Facility In 20 Years

The first new cargo facility built in 20 years will bring welcome efficiencies for cargo airlines, freight forwarders, delivery companies and shippers at John F. Kennedy International Airport, which is plagued by antiquated, cramped warehouses that haven't kept up with growth in shipment volumes. The Port Authority of New York...
simpleflying.com

How Do Airports Actually Make Money?

Money is a key factor for many airline passengers when it comes to formulating their travel plans. The advent of low-cost carriers has had a democratizing effect on commercial air travel, with low fares opening the world up to people in all income brackets. That being said, passengers pay airlines, rather than airports, when buying their tickets- and airline information on airport expenditures may not be easy to find. Let’s take a look at the various source of revenue for airports.
futuretravelexperience.com

Connecticut Airport Authority launches contactless food ordering

Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) has partnered with Servy, formerly known as Grab, to offer new mobile food ordering services at Bradley International Airport (BDL). The new BDL Market service allows passengers to quickly and conveniently pre-order and pick up their meal from a growing list of airport restaurants. Ordering is...
whitecourtstar.com

Council approves $15 million support for Fort McMurray Airport Authority

The Fort McMurray Airport Authority is getting $15 million in support from the municipality after council unanimously approved the funding on Tuesday. More than $9.9 million will go towards operating costs and nearly $5.1 million will back administrative costs. The airport authority has also applied for $2.9 million in federal supports.
Hilo, HI

Hilo Airport Runway Reopens

Hawaii Department of Transportation reports that the previously announced dusk to dawn closure of Runway 8/26 at Hilo Airport (ITO) has ended. An HDOT official said the lights were not working correctly which caused the closure.
Memphis, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Landing land: Airport Authority approves amended lease agreement with FedEx

FedEx continues to spread its footprint across the landscape of Memphis International Airport. The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (MSCAA) approved, on June 17, the 15th amendment to its composite lease agreement with FedEx. The amendment will allow FedEx to add roughly 264,000 square feet of unimproved land south of Democrat Road and east of Plough Boulevard in Shelby County.
routesonline.com

Bodrum Airport

Milas-Bodrum Airport (BJV) is located at 36 km northeast of Bodrum and 16 km south of Milas, offering a short and convenient reach to major tourism attractions. TAV Airports took over the domestic terminal operations at BJV in July 2014 and...