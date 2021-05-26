Tessa Thompson Is Ready For a Summer of Love in These Pictures With Model Zac Stenmark
It seems Tessa Thompson is fully committed to putting the "love" in Thor: Love and Thunder, which she is currently filming in Australia. On May 23, after spending the morning getting cozy with director Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, the Marvel star was spotted out and about in Sydney with Australian model Zac Stenmark. In a wild turn of events, it seems that Zac was present for Tessa, Taika, and Rita's lovefest. During their walk, the couple could be seen laughing before going in for a kiss. The 37-year-old actress and 29-year-old model were also seen in intense conversation and an adorable embrace while holding hands.www.popsugar.com