Tessa Thompson Is Ready For a Summer of Love in These Pictures With Model Zac Stenmark

Cruella was released this weekend, which means many people are looking back on the other iterations of the iconic Disney villain. Cruella de Vil made her on-screen debut in the animated 101 Dalmatians back in 1961 and was voiced by Betty Lou Gerson. The character was later played by Glenn Close in 1996 in a live-action remake of 101 Dalmatians and the star returned again for the sequel, 102 Dalmatians, in 2000. In the new movie, Emma Stone plays Estella, the younger version of the character coming into her own in the 1970s. During a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the idea was suggested of making a sequel similar to The Godfather Part II, which could see both Stone and Close playing the role again. Both Stone and her Cruella co-star, Emma Thompson, loved the idea.