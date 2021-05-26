Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

8 Features That Will Massively Improve the Shortcuts App on iPhone

By Adam Smith
makeuseof.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shortcuts app is the hub of automation on the iPhone and iPad. But even though the app has improved a lot over the past few years, there are plenty of useful features it still lacks. Hopefully Apple incorporates these changes to Shortcuts in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. From...

www.makeuseof.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone App#Ipad App#Apps#Ios#Instagram#Routinehub#App Store#Macstories#Better Backups#Time Machine#Multiple Shortcuts#Regular Shortcuts#Shortcut Updates#Advanced Features#Auto Update Shortcuts#Beautiful Widgets#Multiple Versions#Icloud Page#Download Images#Basic Additions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Wondering if your phone will still work on AT&T next year after the 3G shutoff? Here's the complete list

Last year, AT&T sent out an email to its customers warning that their phones would soon lose support on its network, requiring an upgrade to a new device. Things weren't quite as drastic as the email read on paper, but it still managed to cause a sense of panic and urgency among subscribers. As we approach the halfway mark for the year, it's worth making sure your phone won't be affected by AT&T's upcoming changes to its network.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

How to filter known senders in Messages on iPhone

On a daily basis, we receive numerous messages about many different things including promotional messages, discounted deals from various outlets, transactional messages from banks, spam messages, etc. Since the inbox fills up due to these messages, finding a specific thread becomes hectic. However, you can filter known senders in Messages on iPhone.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Track Your Menstrual Cycle With Your iPhone's Health App

You might want to keep track of your periods for a variety of reasons. Many women keep track of them for birth control or for boosting their chances of conceiving. Many others do it for other health reasons. While irregularities and missed periods are not often a cause for alarm,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Apple Find My network exploit gets iPhones to send arbitrary data

New Bluetooth-enabled item trackers would have flown under the radar in most announcements but since Apple made them, the new AirTags have landed at the center of attention in more ways than one. Apple’s newest nondescript accessory has irked rivals like Tile who are complaining about the company’s anticompetitive behavior once again but has also raised concerns among privacy advocates and security researchers alike. A new study, for example, shows just how easy it is to abuse the convenience Apple’s Find My network offers to do unauthorized by thankfully still harmless things.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Another iPhone update? Yep. This one has some serious security fixes

Apple’s rollout of the highly anticipated iOS 14.5 was a little bumpy. Thanks to battery issues and locked features, some users were reluctant to update. But the patch fixed two important security issues. This week, developers released yet another software patch to strengthen iPhone’s security (and add some cool new...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

3 Apps for Taking 3D Photos on Your iPhone

Each iPhone update seems to make the camera better and better. The result is that iPhones can take truly incredible pictures. Why not use that wonderful iPhone camera to take 3D photos?. 3D photos allow you to look at an image from multiple angles. They show an object or person...
Cell Phonesmobigyaan.com

How to set preferred music streaming app on iPhone using Siri

In the new iOS 14.5 update, Apple has added support for users to set a preferred music player on the iPhone. This is aimed at making Siri a bit smarter and giving it access to automatically play music from streaming services. Do note that this is just for setting a...
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How to Install Georestricted Apps on iPhone

Although not much, iOS also offers users plenty of customization options. The app ecosystem of iOS is also rock solid and you will find apps for every different purpose. If you have been using iPhone for a while, then you might have come across an error message “Item you requested is currently not available in your country” on the app store.
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

How to synchronize all your notes stored in Google in the official iPhone ‘app’

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - We have all ever needed a paper and a pencil to jot down an important phone number, or a task that has come to mind by surprise. Luckily, since we carry a mobile phone in our pockets, that task has fallen on them, specifically in apps specially designed to keep track of the important things of our day to day. Now, as it happens in all areas of technology, it is necessary to use anapplication that, as a general rule, does not communicate too well with those of other developers, so we must go about configuring the account on several devices at the same time, to carry all the information synchronized. So now that you have bought an iPhone, how do you manage to pass all those notes that you had stored in the old smartphone? iOS can synchronize them only If this is your case, you are in luck because you have two possibilities. On the one hand, download the application that Google has to store these notes, which is Keep, or opt for a deeper synchronization within iOS, thanks to the possibility that we have to tell the operating system that in the case of those notes, pull the information of our Gmail account. So let’s get to it. First of all, you must be sure that you already have the Google account registered on the iPhone. To do this, you will have to have added it as an additional profile in the contact list or email (not in the Gmail app). If you have already done it, then we go to the “Settings” of the iPhone and look for “Notes”, which will appear next to the rest of the apps that iOS brings by default. Once inside we will have to look for the “Accounts by default” function, which is responsible for prioritizing the notes of a certain account, both when synchronizing the ones we already have stored in the service, and when uploading them. new ones that we are generating. It will be, so to speak, the account that will work by default with iOS. So we touch there and in the next menu we select Gmail, leaving iCloud as secondary or for specific cases. From that moment on, all the information in these annotations can be synchronized, updated on all devices and ready to be consulted also by any other user who has permissions to read them. >
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
NFLhowtogeek.com

8 Cool AirTag NFC Shortcut Ideas for iPhone and Apple Watch

AirTags are small Bluetooth trackers that can help you find your stuff, but they also work as triggers for automations. Using Apple’s Shortcuts app, you can use AirTags to trigger all sorts of events when you tap them against your iPhone or Apple Watch. Here are some ideas for putting them to use.
Cell Phonesmobigyaan.com

Top realme X7 Max Tips, Tricks, Quick Shortcuts, Features

Realme X7 Max is the latest realme smartphone with 5G support and it features the new MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC, 12 GB RAM, 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen, and 50W SuperDart fast charging. Aside from these, it packs a number of features with its realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, and here are some of the realme X7 Max tips and tricks, quick shortcuts, and features.
Cell PhonesMacdaily News

Third-party app stores for iPhone and iPad would harm users

In his first-ever court appearance, Apple CEO Tim Cook last Friday laid out his case for why Apple should be the only company to sell apps on the iPhone, saying that allowing third-party app stores would expose consumers to malware and hackers. Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:. Testifying in game...
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

LiDAR Sensor May Land in Every iPhone 13 Model, iPhone 13 Pros to Offer Massive 1TB Storage

As it has done in the past, Apple is expected to unveil its newest iPhones this fall. With summer now on our doorstep, rumors are ramping up, with an increasing number of analysts chiming in on what the Cupertino company will bundle into the iPhone 13. According to Wedbush analyst, Daniel Ives, as reported by MacRumors, the next-generation iPhone 13 will see some key improvements that’ll bring the iPhone closer than ever to the iPad Pro.
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Expanded Music App Features

Audio app giant Spotify launched the Only You in-app experience that curates custom content for consumers based on their audio interests. The feature uses stored listening data to offer a number of personalized playlists and audio recommendations that align with consumers' tastes. Similar to Spotify's popular Wrapped feature, the Only You in-app experience provides consumers with interactive information like Your Audio Birth Chart, Your Dream Dinner Party, Your Song Year, and more. The new additions build new forms of organic consumer engagement that focus on shareable segments for social media.