SEIA creates Storage Advocacy Network to boost policy support for new technology
SEIA is announcing a new venture to prioritize energy storage across policy advocacy, membership, research and events. The venture, called the Storage Advocacy Network, will be a formal branch of SEIA and serve as a national and state advocacy voice for energy storage. Storage is a multibillion-dollar piece of the cleantech sector, but companies need strong policy leadership to make sure they can maximize their growth in the solar sector and beyond.www.solarpowerworldonline.com