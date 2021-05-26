Cancel
SEIA creates Storage Advocacy Network to boost policy support for new technology

By Kelsey Misbrener
solarpowerworldonline.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEIA is announcing a new venture to prioritize energy storage across policy advocacy, membership, research and events. The venture, called the Storage Advocacy Network, will be a formal branch of SEIA and serve as a national and state advocacy voice for energy storage. Storage is a multibillion-dollar piece of the cleantech sector, but companies need strong policy leadership to make sure they can maximize their growth in the solar sector and beyond.

