Too many essential care workers can't afford the very services they provide
The United States faces a crisis of care. Throughout the pandemic, millions of families have had to choose between child care, health and financial security. The impact of those decisions has already been profound. Since March 2020, nearly 2.5 million women - most of them women of color - have dropped out of the workforce. Meanwhile, care workers, such as child-care workers and home health aides, continued their jobs despite high risks and limited access to benefits and personal protective equipment. Yet the median annual incomes for these workers remain below the federal poverty line for a family of four.www.newsday.com