CEDIA to Conduct In-Person Training at PowerHouse Locations Across U.S.

By CE Pro Editors
cepro.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the world gives you lemons, you make lemonade. And that is exactly what the PowerHouse Alliance and CEDIA are doing in the face of the pandemic that put a hold on integrators’ ability to get in-person training. In a bid to provide easier access to in-person training programs for the custom electronics industry, the PowerHouse Alliance distribution group and its 11 members’ 55 locations will now be the hosts for a goal of 220 CEDIA Trainings and certifications over the next 12 months, beginning in Q4 of 2021.

www.cepro.com
