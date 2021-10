The Tennessee preview camp will simply amazing. This camp gave us the opportunity to check out some of the talent and the coaches and media staff were blown away. From the drills to the scrimmages, every player gave 100% of energy and nonstop competition start to finish. Coach Darryl LaBarrie did another great job directing the flow of the camp, getting players motivated to work hard. With the coach's evaluations and some input from the media team, we provided the 2nd wave of our top performers from the camp.

