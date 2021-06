It’s been almost five years since the last large-scale World War 1-themed shooter took center stage back in 2016, in the form of Battlefield 1. But by no means did it cater to its most hardcore fans - many of whom found it much too focused on automatic weapons and explosives in lieu of era-appropriate guns and gritty trench combat. Those hardcore fans are just in luck, however, because that’s the exact niche that Beyond the Wire fills. And even though it’s only in Early Access, it’s already coming together.