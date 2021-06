Due the showers we’ve had we’ll have cooler temperatures this evening in the low to mid 80′s. The rain dies down after sunset, but another round of rain will start to build as we go throughout Monday morning. We’ll start Monday in the low 70′s with a few spotty showers, but by midday we’ll have scattered storms across a good chunk of our area. The best storm chances will be in the afternoon, and most people are expected to see a little bit of rain. This will keep highs in the mid 80′s, and the storms will stay below severe limits.