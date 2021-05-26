Team Israel will play Olympic tuneup games at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford

The Hartford Yard Goats announced that fully vaccinated fans will no longer be required to wear face masks at games starting May 19. "Dear Friends, Starting on May 19th, per the latest guidance from the State of CDC, CDC and MLB lifting mask requirements, fans in attendance at Dunkin' Donuts Park will not be required to wear a mask or face covering. We encourage fans who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask while at the ballpark. Also a friendly reminder, Dunkin Donuts Park goes to full 100% capacity on May 19th," read a team statement posted to social media.