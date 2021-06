We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I have a confession: I often end up re-gifting tons of things that would otherwise sit around collecting dust. You see, I’ve been on the receiving end of some pretty underwhelming gifts in my day. Don’t get me wrong — I’m eternally grateful for the gesture, but some gifts have made me think, “Do you even know me at all?” Admittedly, I’ve been told I’m a very difficult person to shop for even by those who know me well. It could be because I always buy what’s on my wish list before others know what I want, or maybe I haven’t dropped enough hints about my candle obsession …