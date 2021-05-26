From School to Shed to Studio: Scientist Flow Adepoju's Journey Creating MDMFlow

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Clean and natural makeup is a category I can't get enough of. In the last several years, brands have really stepped up their game: Gone are the days of underperforming formulas and lackluster hues. Clean makeup options range from the bold and pigmented to elegant washes of color. And the formulas have efficacy and staying power. Truly, if you haven't made the switch to clean makeup—what are you waiting for?