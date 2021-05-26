Cancel
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls Regional Airport to conduct training exercise Thursday

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 13 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Thursday, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) will be conducting a live emergency exercise.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires airports such as IDA conduct a full-scale emergency drill once every three years. The exercise was originally scheduled to be held in 2020; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, exercise planners and participants worked with the support of the FAA to reschedule the exercise until this spring.

The exercise is scheduled to take place at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport from 7:00 a.m. to noon. The exercise will simulate an airline crash and will include volunteers role-playing as passengers that have been injured in the accident as part of the exercise. There will also be emergency response vehicles, smoke, sirens and other activities as part of the simulation.

All normally scheduled flights, passenger services and other regular airport operations will not be impacted.

The goal of the exercise is to test the initial response of emergency services to an aircraft accident and ensure local agencies are prepared and able to deploy resources. The IFFD, IFPD, the American Red Cross, EIRMC and Bonneville County Office of Emergency Management will also participate in the exercise.

Health and safety precautions will remain in place during the exercise, per requirements from the federal government. Participants will undergo a basic health screening, masks will be required and social distancing will be maintained wherever possible to ensure the health and safety of volunteers and emergency responders.

