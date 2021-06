The world may be reopening, but it turns out that post-lockdown life, for a lot of us, still involves plenty of sitting and scrolling and TikTok viewing. It can lead to feeling a little stiff and creaky. But it's not just a matter of simply feeling a little old—many of these achy feelings are worth looking into and working on, rather than ignoring or just complaining about. We’ve already talked about anterior pelvic tilt. Today, it’s onto the psoas muscle.