At last, the Tonys set the date: The theater awards will be handed out Sept. 26 on CBS

Yesterday, it was announced that the Tony Awards would finally be presented before the beginning of 2022. On September 26th, the three major show awards(Best Musical, Best Play, Best Revival of a Play) would be announced during a special concert airing on CBS at 9 pm. However, the bulk of the awards would be handed out, in some fashion, on the network’s streaming service Paramount+. This will be the first time in decades that the entire awards ceremony won’t be aired in one single broadcast.