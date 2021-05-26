Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

At last, the Tonys set the date: The theater awards will be handed out Sept. 26 on CBS

By Peter Marks
Washington Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Broadway buffs can sleep tonight with thoughts of Tonys dancing in their heads. The awards show has an air date — at last. Sunday, Sept. 26, is the day for what has to be the most torturously cliffhanger Tonys in the accolades’ 74-year run. Never mind that the awards are for a short list of 18 shows in the truncated 2019-2020 season — wait, when was that again? And some of the nominated productions feel so distant that their titles barely register: “Sea Wall/A Life”? “The Sound Inside”? “Grand Horizons”?

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Adam Rapp
Person
Simon Stephens
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Aaron Tveit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Cbs#Tony Awards#D C Theater#Live Theater#D C Theater#Cbs#The Broadway League#The American Theatre Wing#Paramount Plus#Tonys Dancing#Broadway Buffs#Broadway Glory#Best Musical#Broadway Houses#Long Running Musicals#Chicago#Moulin Rouge#King Henry Viii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
EntertainmentJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Long-delayed Tony Awards finally have a date — Sept. 26

NEW YORK (AP) — The long-delayed Tony Awards have been given a fall air date and a four-hour streaming canvas to celebrate the pandemic-shortened Broadway season that upended the theater world. Producers of the telecast announced Wednesday that the Tonys will be held Sept. 26 and will air on CBS...
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

Tony Awards ceremony to stream on Paramount+ Sept. 26

May 26 (UPI) -- The Tony Awards ceremony honoring excellence on Broadway for the truncated 2019-20 theater season is set to stream on Paramount+ Sept. 26. The season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The prize presentation celebrating it will be followed by a musical special called The Tony Awards...
CelebritiesKESQ

Tony Awards Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Tony Awards which honor achievements on Broadway. September 26, 2021 – The 74th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled to take place. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. June 9, 2019 – The 73rd Annual...
Entertainmentreviewjournal.com

A Tony Award winner singing at Westgate SuperBook? Bet on it

We swept into Westgate SuperBook a bit after 10 p.m. Thursday night. Within minutes, a Tony Award-winning entertainer was singing Queen to a mix of sports bettors and karaoke fans. Yep, the English tenor Alfie Boe’s soaring vocals filled the fortress. He took the stage (or, rather, platform) in the...
Performing ArtsTicket News

Tony Awards Announce September 26 Event, Concert

With Broadway scheduled for its return to the stage in September, the Tony Awards are following suit. The Broadway League announced that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, which celebrate the performances of the COVID-halted 2019-2020 Broadway season, will take place on September 26 at 7 p.m. on Paramount+. Immediately following...
Musiccelebrityaccess.com

The Tony Awards To Return On September 26th

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — After a 15-month hiatus, the American Theatre Wing announced that the Tony Awards will return as a live event this year on September 26th. Now in its 74th year, the Tony Awards will feature an awards gala honoring the outstanding shows, performances, and artistry of the 2019—2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
EntertainmentPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Academy Awards set next telecast date for March 2022

Planning is already underway for the 94th Oscars, which will be held on March 27, 2022, the film academy and ABC said Thursday. After a year of disruption, innovation and catastrophically low ratings, the Academy Awards are getting back to business as usual. The show will return to the Dolby Theatre for its ABC broadcast and the eligibility window will once again close at the end of the calendar year.
NFLonstageblog.com

It's time for the Tony Awards and CBS to part ways

Yesterday, it was announced that the Tony Awards would finally be presented before the beginning of 2022. On September 26th, the three major show awards(Best Musical, Best Play, Best Revival of a Play) would be announced during a special concert airing on CBS at 9 pm. However, the bulk of the awards would be handed out, in some fashion, on the network’s streaming service Paramount+. This will be the first time in decades that the entire awards ceremony won’t be aired in one single broadcast.
MoviesBroadway.com

New Musical Trevor, Based on Award-Winning Film, Sets New Off-Broadway Dates

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Trevor, a new musical based on the Academy Award-winning short film of the same name, will now play at off-Broadway's Stage 42 beginning on October 25. Opening night is set for November 10. The previously announced show was in rehearsal when theaters shut down due to COVID-19. Trevor features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis. Marc Bruni and Joshua Prince, who both worked on on Beautiful, will direct and choreograph, respectively. Full casting is to be announced. Tickets are now on sale.
Kansas StateMcPherson Sentinel

Tony Award nominee leaves gap in local Kansas theater scene

When it comes to lighting up a room, Karla Burns always shined. This Wichita native traveled the world: singing, acting and making friends. Burns, who died this past week, was nominated for a Tony Award for best actress in 1983 for her portrayal of Queenie in a revival of Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein's musical "Show Boat." In 1991, she won Britain's most prestigious Laurence Olivier Award for best supporting role for the same musical. She was the first Black performer to receive this honor.
Gloucester, MASentinel & Enterprise

Stage is set for live, in-person theater at several venues

Live theater is back across the region this summer — and that’s sure to make 2021 a season to remember after the pandemic made 2020 pretty darn dismal. Gloucester Stage Company celebrates 42 years of professional theater on the North Shore with five shows, presented outdoors at Windhover Performing Arts Center, Granite Street, Rockport.
Schuylerville, NYSaratogian

Snapshot: Home Made Theater awards scholarship

Asa Dupras, left, with Home Made Theater General Manager Eric Rudy. Home Made Theater presented the Jonathan Foster Memorial Theater Arts Award to Schuylerville High School senior Dupras. The Jonathan Foster Memorial Theater Arts Award is given each year to a graduating senior who intends to pursue courses in the theater arts. It is named for the co-founder of Home Made Theater who died in 1995.
Thousand Oaks, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

Dates being made at theaters

“Better Days” wasn’t a big hit for Melissa Manchester—certainly nothing like her Top 10 smashes “Midnight Blue” or “Don’t Cry Out Loud”—but the song would be an apropos addition to her set when she performs at 7:30 p.m. Fri., July 9 at the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks. With...
MoviesDerrick

What to stream: 'In the Heights' and other movie musicals

Jon M. Chu’s big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical “In the Heights” hits theaters and HBO Max this weekend (please, if you’re able, see this film as large and as loud as possible), entering a grand pantheon of the movie musical. The film is as inspired by the culture of Washington Heights, Manhattan, as it is by the great movie musicals of yore. So if “In the Heights” puts you in a musical mood, here are several other streaming movie musicals to get you moving and grooving.
Belle Glade, FLgotowncrier.com

Children’s Theater Auditions At Dolly Hand

The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center is excited to announce the return of the Missoula Children’s Theatre to Belle Glade this month. Their worldwide touring musical productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. The Snow Queen auditions are for students who will be in grades K-12 in August...
Richmond, VAAugusta Free Press

Comedian John Cleese sets date at Altria Theater in Richmond on Oct. 10

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Unique Lives & Experiences presents an evening with John Cleese at Altria Theater in Richmond on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. as he examines the dysfunctional world we live in and “Why There is No Hope.”. Tickets are on sale through...