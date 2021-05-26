Cancel
Foreign Policy

McConnell offers praise for Biden administration's response to Myanmar coup

By Tal Axelrod
The Hill
The Hill
 13 days ago
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) offered praise Wednesday for the Biden administration over its response to the military coup in Myanmar.

McConnell, who has spoken extensively with deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi over the past several years, touted moves the White House and State Department have taken to address the coup, including slapping sanctions on companies that support the ruling military junta and calling out human rights abuses.

“I have been in close touch with the Biden administration on Burma, discussing how to best support opposition to the junta while standing up new targeted sanctions and export licensing bans to hit the leaders of the military coup where it hurts: in the wallet. And I’ve been encouraged by the administration’s swift response,” McConnell said at a virtual discussion hosted by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

“Now the junta is listed alongside regimes like the ones in China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba and Syria, and subject to the strictest military end-user controls. The United States has marked the junta’s most prominent generals and holding companies for additional crippling prohibitions,” he said.

The praise comes as McConnell and President Biden find themselves at loggerheads over a slew of issues, including infrastructure, the need for a commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection and more.

However, McConnell’s stance as a longtime advocate for democracy in Myanmar, also known as Burma, closely aligns his views with those of Biden’s White House.

The Biden administration has repeatedly panned the Feb. 1 coup that ousted Suu Kyi and imposed a harsh military rule in the country.

McConnell encouraged further action by the Biden administration beyond sanctions, including corralling support at the United Nations and among allies for the exiled, democratically elected government of Myanmar.

“They’re waiting for the international community to join in wider condemnation of this forced military rule, and to recognize and support the democratically-elected National Unity Government. They’re waiting for the UN Security Council to overcome its most intransigent members and levy serious sanctions and arms embargoes of its own. And they’re waiting for much needed humanitarian aid for the growing number of internally displaced persons along the border with Thailand," McConnell said.

“But unfortunately, to Moscow or Beijing, military intimidation and brutal suppression of dissent, including dissolving opposition political parties, aren’t outrageous violations of fundamental norms," he added. "So if consensus cannot be found at the UN Security Council, then the United States and its Democratic partners should force China or Russia to veto measures intended to restore democracy in Burma, clarifying for the world who stands with the people of Burma on the right side of history."

More than 4,300 people in Myanmar have been arrested, charged or sentenced, and more than 825 have been killed by the junta since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Biden's top Asia official says Myanmar situation getting worse

President Joe Biden's policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region said on Tuesday the situation inside military-ruled Myanmar was deeply concerning and continuing to get worse and the United States was looking at all possible scenarios there. "It's undeniable that the violence is spiraling," Kurt Campbell told an online event hosted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Biden administration and Lebanon: Keep up the pressure

Over the past several years, the international community has watched the tragedy in Lebanon unfold as that country continues its seemingly inexorable descent into a failed state. In its “World Report 2021,” Human Rights Watch captured Lebanon’s compounding crisis:. “In 2020, Lebanon endured multiple crises, including a massive explosion in...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Military deterrence and realistic diplomacy: How Biden should approach Putin summit

Two weeks before his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden says he'll press Putin on human rights abuses. This is an error. Rather than push for abstract values promotion, which have virtually no chance of bearing fruit, Biden would be far better served by focusing on tangible U.S. interests. Presidents for the past several decades have been failing to learn this important lesson.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden won’t cancel Putin summit over meat company hack: White House

President Biden won’t scrap his summit this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to suspected Russian cybercriminals disrupting work at a major US meat producer, the White House says. JBS Foods, the world’s largest meat supplier, was crippled by a cyberattack just weeks after hackers suspected of residing...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Michael Flynn Calls for Myanmar-Style Coup in the U.S.

Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn—now firmly entrenched in the lunatic fringe—told a QAnon conference this weekend that he supports a violent military coup in the U.S. Video from the Dallas confab posted on social media shows Flynn was asked by an audience member “why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?” As the audience of conspiracy theorists cheered, Flynn responded: “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.” Myanmar’s military in February seized control of the country, detaining leaders Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint, claiming their election was fraudulent. The junta has since killed 800 people in a brutal crackdown. Flynn’s public support for an American version had critics on social media calling for the former Army general to be court-martialed.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

US defence secretary hits back at Ted Cruz claim that Biden wants 'weak and emasculated' military

Texas senator Ted Cruz has been attacking the Biden administration, claiming the Democrats want to promote a "woke" military that downplays masculinity. "Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea," Mr Cruz complained in a tweet.The senator became incensed after seeing a series of US army recruitment videos, titled "The Calling", that promotes diversity. He compared the ads to Russian military recruitment ads that appear to focus on projecting strength through images of masculinity. He said that "Dem politicians" and "woke media" were trying to turn soldiers into "pansies”.His complaints finally caught the attention of Gen. Lloyd Austin,...