Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Letters to the Editor

Storm Lake Times
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAre we okay with putting a fence around the governor’s mansion, at a cost of $400,000 no less? My assumption is that this is little more than political theater being sold as a response to the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd, unrest that did not threaten our governor. Am I missing something?

www.stormlake.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#The Iowa House#Senate#The Republican Party#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
New York City, NYncadvertiser.com

Editorial: Not one for the law books

Here’s a math puzzle: If the law says a judge must retire at 70 but also must be allowed to hold office until the age of 76 if they’re of sound mind and body, which of the following is true:. a) 76 = 70. b) 76 is the new 70.
Oro Valley, AZtucson.com

Letter: Sinema/filibuster

Senator Sinema justifies her defense of the filibuster on two errors: 1)It is not written into the Constitution,2) It was not the "founders" intention to stimulate bipartisanship debate! No - neither is correct! It was the slave states device to protect slavery prior to 1860 and Jim Crow segregation laws thereafter. Given the history of the use, and abuse, of the filibuster any sitting senator that still believes the 60 vote threshold has any semblance of a democratic practice is definitely in the wrong line of work! It is not a law, it is not holy writ, it can be , and ought to be, dispensed with as a relic of the past! There is a chronic need for Congress to act on voting rights, infrastructure, defending our Democracy from cyber criminals as well as domestic terrorists! Grant Woods is right Senator Sinema ought to step down if she disagrees!
Presidential ElectionSkagit Valley Herald

Letter: Republicans want to restrict voting — for their benefit

Republican senators just rejected Senate Bill 1, the For the People Act. All 50 Republican senators said they didn’t wish to debate a bill that would make voting easier and limit the influence of money in our elections. You can hardly blame them. Since the 2020 election, Republican-controlled state legislatures...
Colorado Statesentinelcolorado.com

PERRY: Colorado vaccine lottery didn’t move the needles into arms, mandates and passports will

Well, so much for the $5 million carrot in Colorado’s fight against the pandemic. Time for the big stick. Colorado was one of a handful of states last month that jumped on the vaccine lottery idea, spending a whopping $5 million on the hopes that a far-less-than one-in-a-million chance in winning a million bucks would motivate vax-i-nots to inoculate against COVID-19.
EconomyFXStreet.com

What's happening to unemployment in States that cancelled Federal benefits early?

Let's explore the claim that Republican states ending benefits early has improved unemployment rates. The WSJ reports Americans Are Leaving Unemployment Rolls More Quickly in States Cutting Off Benefits. The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Bipartisan State Attorneys General Urge Congress To Pass Marijuana Banking Bill

Three state attorneys general and the top prosecutor for Washington, D.C. sent a letter to congressional leaders on Thursday, reiterating their support for legislation that would protect banks that service state-legal marijuana markets from being penalized by federal regulators. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is the chief sponsor of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the House, while Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT) are carrying their chamber’s version. Both were reintroduced with substantial bipartisan cosponsor lists last month. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) led the new letter, which says that the signatories support the proposal and “encourage Congress to take action expeditiously.” AG Weiser previously expressed support for the bill, which passed the House but failed to pass the U.S. Senate: https://t.co/MId1AqUtfv@RepPerlmutter recently reintroduced the bill, and the attorneys general urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take action. — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) April 1, 2021 “Without access to traditional financial services, [state-legal marijuana businesses] operate exclusively or primarily in cash, making those businesses targets for criminal activity and hindering efforts to ensure regulatory and tax compliance and track financial flows,” they wrote. “This status quo—a rapidly expanding, multibillion-dollar national marketplace without access to the national banking systems—is untenable.” The Republican attorneys general of North Dakota and Ohio, as well as the Democratic attorney general of Washington, D.C., joined Weiser in signing the letter. It’s similar to a message that 34 top state prosecutors sent to congressional leadership in 2020. “To address an untenable status quo and recognize on the ground realities, we strongly urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take up and act upon the SAFE Banking Act,” the new letter says. “Our states’ ability to protect public safety and properly regulate this new and growing industry…
Minnesota StatePosted by
KARE 11

Minnesota lawmakers close in on public safety bill

ST PAUL, Minn — Legislative leaders say they've reached an agreement on most aspects of the main public safety bill, including which police accountability measures to put into state law. Both House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said late Saturday night that only minor issues need...
PoliticsWHSV

ACLU in West Virginia sues over needle exchange law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia on Friday filed a lawsuit opposing a law that would instate stringent requirements on needle exchange programs in the state. Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill in April over the objections of critics who said it will...
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sweeping reform needed

A comprehensive assessment of Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice system has yielded a thick report revealing that this so-called justice system is anything but just. The findings: Most youth in the “system” have little or no history of delinquency; they haven’t committed the equivalent of a felony crime or a violent offense against a person; they do not present a high risk to re-offend.
Alexandria, LAbeauregarddailynews.net

State senator behind mandatory kindergarten law stops in Alexandria

Even though kindergarten now is mandatory in Louisiana, parents still have options for their children, according to the bill's author. State Sen. Cleo Fields, the primary author of the bill signed on Monday by Gov. John Bel Edwards, was in Alexandria Wednesday to discuss the new law. With him were school district and board members from Rapides, Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches and Vernon parishes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Hagerty says Harris border trip is sign that ‘backlash of public opinion’ is pushing Biden admin to act

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., says that Vice President Kamala Harris’ long-awaited trip to Texas is a sign that the Biden administration is reacting to a "backlash of public opinion" due to its handling of the crisis at the southern border -- as he accused the government of "window dressing" a strategy of acceleration of illegal immigrants into the U.S.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Rudy Giuliani is in big trouble

(CNN) — In a carefully reasoned and evidence-packed decision, a New York State appellate court suspended Rudy Giuliani's law license this week. The court found that Giuliani engaged in so many clearly unethical actions while seeking to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of his client Donald Trump, that immediate action was necessary to protect the public.