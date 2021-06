The first half saw the Tornadoes strike early, with Fernando Reyes scored with 35:06 to go in the first half. That was the tenth goal of the season for Reyes as well as he has now scored in four straight games. The Tornadoes found the back of the net once more in the half, when Mauricio Zavala-Leon scored his second goal of the season at 13:19. The Tornadoes would take a 2-0 lead into the second half.