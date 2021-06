In Wyoming, we’ve long known that our present economic course is not sustainable. The fossil fuel industry has for decades provided us with revenue to keep our taxes low while supporting a bevy of government services. But our country is less reliant on fossil fuels than it once was, and that trend is only expected to continue. That means fewer dollars for state coffers, but also fewer jobs. The mining industry here lost 3,500 of them between April 2020 and this spring, state figures show.