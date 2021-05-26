Cancel
Storm Lake, IA

DeRoos keynotes Memorial Day program

By jake@stormlake.com
Storm Lake Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Storm Lake Memorial Day program will take place on Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. on the lawn at the courthouse. This year, 22 flags will be inducted by the Storm Lake Parade of Flags Foundation. This includes flags from deceased veterans who would normally have been recognized last year, had the event not been canceled on account of […]

www.stormlake.com
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

Storm Lake’s McKrina Lopez honored by University of Iowa

McKrina Lopez of Storm Lake, is one of 22 students and organizations at the University of Iowa honored by the Office of Leadership, Service and Civic Engagement for their contributions to the robust collection of student-run organizations on the Iowa campus. Each spring the Office of Leadership, Service and Civic Engagement recognizes outstanding students, advisors, and organizations for their work […]
Storm Lake, IAstormlake.org

Storm Lake Proud

Proclamation for Storm Lake Proud Beautification Week. WHEREAS, The Mayor and City Council desire to place special emphasis on a clean and beautiful town; and. WHEREAS, a clean environment is conducive to the health and welfare of all citizens; and. WHEREAS, the appearance of Storm Lake reflects the quality of...
Storm Lake, IAstormlakeradio.com

Memorial Services for Adelynn Mae Wiley

Memorial Services for Adelynn Mae Wiley, infant daughter of Ryan & Audrey Wiley, will be Wednesday May 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake, Iowa. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m.-3:00p.m. before the memorial service at the funeral home. Family asked that all guests wear a mask. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

Zoe Petersen

Zoe M. Petersen, 98, of Storm Lake died Friday, May 14, 2021 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake. Memorial services will take place Tuesday, May 18, at 11 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

City of Storm Lake already asking for water conservation

The onset of severe drought in Northwest Iowa has prompted the City of Storm Lake to implement “plans for water conservation.”. A press release the city issued on Tuesday said city administration will monitor consumption every week and adjust water conservation measures accordingly. It’s unclear whether the city is considering mandatory measures like the ones it implemented last July and continued into the fall.
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

Perfect attendance

Students with perfect attendance at Storm Lake Middle School are recognized. Here they ride a float in the Storm Lake Homecoming parade with assistant principal Jayme Bral and Dorie the service dog.
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

The kids of Lake Avenue

Emily White sends this picture, which will become a keepsake for her. She lives at 207 Lake Ave., the tall mint green Victorian house. “We love Storm Lake and the Storm Lake Times,” she says. “We have four sons, the youngest was born here in 2017. We have called Lake Avenue home for six years now and are moving on […]
Storm Lake, IAstormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake United A Mother Like No Other Contest Winners

Storm Lake United announces the winners of the "A Mother Like No Other" Mother’s Day give-a-way. Over a thousand people registered to win while shopping at the twenty-two business merchants that participated. Anne Mohr of Fonda won $50 in Storm Lake Bucks by registering at The Daily Apple. Emily Grell...
Storm Lake, IAstormlake.org

Storm Lake Proud Clean Up Week 2021 - Kiwanis Clubs

On May 3, 2021, Mayor Porsch issued a Proclamation establishing May 15 through 22, 2021 as Storm Lake Proud Clean-Up Week for residential properties in Storm Lake. Beginning on May 15, 2021, the Storm Lake Kiwanis Clubs will kick off Storm Lake Proud Week with the construction of a new playground located at 5th and Russell Street. Their efforts are much appreciated and will provide a family recreational opportunity for the community.
Storm Lake, IAstormlakeradio.com

BVU joins Storm Lake Community School District in Strategic Partnership

As partners for more than a century, Buena Vista University (BVU) and the Storm Lake Community School District (SLCSD) continue to build upon their ties by entering into a Strategic Partnership that expands educational benefits for employees of the district and their eligible family members. Under the Strategic Partnership initiative,...
Storm Lake, IA1380kcim.com

Storm Lake St. Mary’s Presented Carrie Chapman Catt Award For Voter Registration Efforts

For the second consecutive year, St. Mary’s High School in Storm Lake has been presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award for their outstanding efforts to register eligible students to vote. The award is named after the famous Iowa suffragette, who played a significant role in the nationwide movement to grant women the right to vote. Schools that register over 90 percent of students are honored. Districts that register 70 percent or 50 percent of their eligible student population also receive statewide recognition. Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate, presented the award Wednesday to the St. Mary’s senior class, who registered 100 percent of eligible students. Pate also thanked their teacher, Ethan Krogman, and Buena Vista County Auditor, Susan Lloyd, for assisting the class with their efforts. For more information on the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, follow the link included below.
Lakeside, IAStorm Lake Times

BV Engineer: Housing plat best served by Lakeside annexation

Water, sewer and road issues among Lakeside, Buena Vista County and the City of Storm Lake are believed to be the principal challenges to a proposed 84-unit housing development south of Bel Air Beach, according to County Engineer Bret Wilkinson. Wilkinson said that the project probably will have to be annexed into Lakeside to accommodate infrastructure development. Lakeside officials said […]
Storm Lake, IAstormlakeradio.com

Free Concert Being Offered as Part of Storm Lake Proud Week

In conjunction with Storm Lake Proud Week, a free concert will be held in Sunset Park on Saturday, May 22nd. The concert will feature northwest Iowa singer/songwriter Neil Anders. A city-wide park clean-up will be held the morning of May 22nd, followed by the concert at the bandshell beginning at 1pm.
Newell, IAStorm Lake Times

Wedding plans

Duane and Cindy Magnussen of Newell are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan, to Cole Feltner, son of Dean and Deb Feltner of Storm Lake and Joe and Mandy Bush of Fairmont, Minn. Morgan is a 2015 graduate of Newell-Fonda and a 2019 graduate of Buena Vista...
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

Going forth into the unknown with confidence

Graduation — a time to look forward to the great possibilities of tomorrow. Now imagine a senior who says, “I’m living constantly in the unknown. I’m unsure what tomorrow will bring. I could wake up tomorrow and my vision could be gone.”. It’s McKenna Fuchs of Albert City, set to...
Storm Lake, IAstormlake.org

Partial Sidewalk and Parking Spaces Closure - 510 Lake Ave

The City of Storm Lake will be temporarily closing five parking spaces and a portion of the sidewalk in front of 510 Lake Ave for the installation of a new sign. This work will take place Friday, 5/14/21 from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. The City appreciates the public’s patience...
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

Lighthouse illuminates refugee’s journey

The seven-foot lighthouse painted by Danuta Hutchins, 81, is a statement about immigration expressed in bright blues, yellows, greens and oranges. The 10 artists chosen to execute the fiberglass lighthouses, which will be placed around town next week, were asked to draw what they love about Storm Lake. For Danuta,...