DeRoos keynotes Memorial Day program

For the second consecutive year, St. Mary’s High School in Storm Lake has been presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award for their outstanding efforts to register eligible students to vote. The award is named after the famous Iowa suffragette, who played a significant role in the nationwide movement to grant women the right to vote. Schools that register over 90 percent of students are honored. Districts that register 70 percent or 50 percent of their eligible student population also receive statewide recognition. Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate, presented the award Wednesday to the St. Mary’s senior class, who registered 100 percent of eligible students. Pate also thanked their teacher, Ethan Krogman, and Buena Vista County Auditor, Susan Lloyd, for assisting the class with their efforts. For more information on the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, follow the link included below.