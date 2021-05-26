Amazon seeks to double its operations in Lakeland
Amazon wants to double its footprint and daily cargo flights out of Lakeland Linder International Airport. Its plans, however, will likely have to first face public scrutiny. Amazon will host a public forum beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at the RP Funding Center to present its plans for a nearly 63-acre expansion in Lakeland. A public hearing will start at 7 p.m. where residents will have their opportunity to have their voices heard.lakelandgazette.info