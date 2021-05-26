Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Amazon seeks to double its operations in Lakeland

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon wants to double its footprint and daily cargo flights out of Lakeland Linder International Airport. Its plans, however, will likely have to first face public scrutiny. Amazon will host a public forum beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at the RP Funding Center to present its plans for a nearly 63-acre expansion in Lakeland. A public hearing will start at 7 p.m. where residents will have their opportunity to have their voices heard.

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
Local News Lakeland Fl

Polk County, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Once again, a SunRail is being considered for Polk as part of its future railway system expansion with talks planned with the City of Lakeland

Polk County may be a future target for SunRail expansion, among other growth projects for the commuter rail system. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (D-Florida) mentioned the county as a potential area for the growth of the system during a June 2 Orlando Economic Partnership event. Other targets for future investment would be the addition of weekend service and connectivity through a location like the Meadow Woods SunRail station with intercity rail system Brightline, which is more than halfway completed on a 170-mile expansion from West Palm Beach to Orlando International Airport.
Polk County, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

COME WORK FOR THE GREEN TEAM

COME WORK FOR THE GREEN TEAM! NOW HIRING Fleet Auto/Body Technician. Are you looking for a dynamic opportunity that offers unique and rewarding challenges, competitive benefits, health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, education and ASE Certification reimbursement, career growth, and paid vacation with an opportunity to make a difference? Consider employment with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as a Fleet Auto/Body Technician.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Lakeland Gazette

UNITED GOES SUPERSONIC

United becomes first U.S. airline to sign aircraft purchase agreement with Boom Supersonic. United will purchase 15 of Boom’s ‘Overture’ airliners, once Overture meets United’s demanding safety, operating and sustainability requirements, with an option for 35 more aircraft. Slated to carry passengers in 2029, the net-zero carbon aircraft will fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Go to work and grow your financial security

Working a job that pays you money is your best assurance for financial security. In 2021 manufacturers, construction, transportation companies, any entity that sells products, drivers and almost all employers are begging for workers. Many Americans were assisted by the large unemployment payout of the pandemic. This was initially helpful....
Lakeland, FLusf.edu

Publix, Walmart Among Retailers Dropping Masks Mandates

Publix and Walmart are among several retailers that are no longer requiring those who have been fully vaccinated from coronavirus to wear masks in their stores. Lakeland-based Publix ciited guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday that says anyone who has received the coronavirus vaccine can safely resume normal activities, indoors or outdoors, without masks or social distancing.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Where you do and don't need a mask to grocery shop in Tampa Bay

Now that the CDC says fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks both outdoors and indoors, grocery stores are changing their policies.Driving the news: Publix will no longer require customers and employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks in its stores, the Lakeland-based chain announced Friday. Point of intrigue: The maskless policy is based on the honor system. Let's see how this plays out.Costco is doing the same in states that have dropped their mask mandates (that's us).But, you still have to wear a mask in the Costco pharmacy, optical and hearing aid departments, USA Today reports.What else: Walmart and BJ's — along with dropping mask requirements — are also giving a $75 bonus to its workers for getting vaccinated, which will require proof, per USA Today.Trader Joe's employees still need masks, while vaccinated customers don't. Ditto for Starbucks.Where you still need a mask: Macy's, Target, Kroger and others who are still reviewing their policies.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland’s downtown urban oasis listed for $2.3 million

Lakeland resident Patricia Landreth spent more than two years turning a once neglected downtown landmark into her “mini-Manhattan” dream home. Now, it’s back on market. The Raymondo Building at 115 N. Kentucky Ave is listed for sale at $2.3 million. Landreth, 61, said she’s put it on the market to see if it will fetch a price that will allow her to retire earlier and spend more time with her partner, Melissa.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Polk County, FLBay News 9

New Polk County homes are higher amid pandemic

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Are you in the market to build a new home? If so, it’s going to cost you more than it would have last year. An average new single-family home is more than $35,000 higher, says a realtor. Buyers say it is a bidding war when trying...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Publix will no longer require masks for vaccinated employees and customers

Publix Supermarkets will no longer require customers and employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks in its stores. The Lakeland-based chain announced the change to its mask policy Friday evening. The company is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which says fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks both outdoor and indoors, with some exceptions.
Lakeland, FLFirst Coast News

They're back: Publix reintroduces cookies for kids

LAKELAND, Fla. — Stressful moments at the grocery store can now be, once again, calmed with a cookie. Publix confirms it is handing out free cookies to children as part of a program it had to stop last March toward the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said. A...
Lakeland, FLMysuncoast.com

Face coverings are now optional at Publix stores

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Publix will no longer require fully vaccinated associates or customers to wear face coverings. In a press release, the grocery chain announced it made the change as a result of the new guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The changes will take effect Saturday, May 15.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

First Project at Huge Logistics Park: Large Spec Warehouse

The first project at the 730-acre Lakeland Central Park logistics park at the western edge of the Polk Parkway will be a 708,000-square-foot spec warehouse, Tampa Bay Business Journal reports. Ultimately, the project is expected to include 5 million square feet of industrial space in multiple buildings and 500,000 square feet for multifamily, retail and general commercial uses. A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for next Friday. | Project website.