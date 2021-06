Will Russell be introduced at Silverstone as a Mercedes driver for 2022?. The place the primary races of the season it was typically the children who made an impression with robust performances, like Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly, the race in Baku was one the place the outdated guard as soon as once more made their presence felt. Sergio Perez and Sebastian Vettel have been respectively on the primary and second step of the rostrum and Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen had robust races.