Reynolds running strong toward reelection
Gov. Kim Reynolds completes a legislative session following a pandemic and heading into a reelection year in a fairly strong position. She steered a big tax cut bill that involves shifting the cost of mental health services from property taxes to state revenues. It’s a big deal. It may make it more difficult for local government budgets by reneging on backfills from previous property tax cuts, but voters tend to blame the city council and not the governor when the parks aren’t mowed.www.stormlake.com