Tom Brady & Phil Mickelson will play Aaron Rodgers & Bryson DeChambeau in The Match

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
 15 days ago
Fresh off of Phil Mickelson’s historic 2021 PGA Championship win, it was announced that World Golf Hall of Famer and seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will once again team up in Capital One’s The Match, this time against 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

TNT will exclusively televise the event, to be held Tuesday, July 6, with live coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET from picturesque Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. In addition to live televised coverage, interactive social and digital content will be available on Bleacher Report and House of Highlights leading up to and during the event.

Live event coverage airing on TNT will once again feature unprecedented access with all players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with other golfers and the broadcast commentators.

The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play.

Mickelson, a two-time winner of The Match, paired with Brady for last May’s Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity event. Most recently, Mickelson teamed with Charles Barkley to pull off one of golf’s biggest upsets, besting Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change in November.

A Jack Nicklaus signature course, The Reserve at Moonlight Basin is set on the northwest side of Montana’s iconic Lone Park and is considered one of the most breathtaking settings in golf. The Reserve’s 8,000-yard private course – with a 7,500-foot elevation – is surrounded by some of the most picturesque scenery in Montana, and at the centerpiece is a 777-yard, Par 5, 17th hole.

The Match between Tom Brady/Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning last year raised $20 million for charity

