Rain was in the forecast but I am pretty sure it was not calling for 5 or 6 inches? It did say "higher amounts possible in thunderstorms" though. I finished spraying the sweet corn Friday evening to beat the rain on Saturday so I was at home in Faribault. Light rain began about 10:00 and there were showers moving through until late afternoon. There was very little wind, no hail and the rain did not seem heavy. Therefore I was surprised when I began receiving rain gauge reports.