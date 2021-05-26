Monceaux presented plaque for Crowley’s Cleanest City Contest district victory
When the State Cleanest City judges visited Crowley recently, they presented Mayor Tim Monceaux with a plaque recognizing Crowley’s district victory in the Louisiana Garden Club Federation event. Taking part in the presentation were, from left, Valerie Myers, Tourism Director; Margaret Jarreou from Hessmer, member of the Marksville Garden Club; Roxanna Champagne, from Lafayette, LGCF State President; Monceaux; Jean Gilstrap, from Farmerville, LGCF State Chairman Cleanest City Contest; Ann Smith, from Marion, LGCF District V Director; and City Alderman and Crowley Garden Club member Sammy Reggie.www.crowleytoday.com