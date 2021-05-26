Cancel
Crowley, LA

Monceaux presented plaque for Crowley’s Cleanest City Contest district victory

By Editorial
crowleytoday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the State Cleanest City judges visited Crowley recently, they presented Mayor Tim Monceaux with a plaque recognizing Crowley’s district victory in the Louisiana Garden Club Federation event. Taking part in the presentation were, from left, Valerie Myers, Tourism Director; Margaret Jarreou from Hessmer, member of the Marksville Garden Club; Roxanna Champagne, from Lafayette, LGCF State President; Monceaux; Jean Gilstrap, from Farmerville, LGCF State Chairman Cleanest City Contest; Ann Smith, from Marion, LGCF District V Director; and City Alderman and Crowley Garden Club member Sammy Reggie.

www.crowleytoday.com
