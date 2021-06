Advocates for the $11.6 billion Gateway Tunnel should be concerned by what New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said about Gateway this past Friday at an event concerning progress for the NYMTA Long Island Rail Road $11.2 billion East Side Access to Grand Central Terminal project. This was in response to a question from a reporter about Gateway. Cuomo said “Who’s coming through the new Gateway? It’s Amtrak, it’s Amtrak, and a few New Jersey Transit trains. Why should New York have paid for Gateway? I don’t have any trains going through Gateway.”