Palia is an upcoming game from developer Singularity Six that mixes simulation-heavy gameplay from titles like Stardew Valley or My Time at Portia with a gigantic MMO world. In the announcement, we didn’t get to see much in terms of gameplay, but it set the mood well. Immediately, it’s clear that this will be a peaceful game that players will dive into with their friends. That’s not to say there won’t be any combat, but definitely expect to do more agriculture and homesteading than other popular MMOs.